Pandemic-prevention personnel and high-risk workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine today

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said on Monday that in order to maintain the success of Taiwan’s pandemic-prevention efforts, central and local government pandemic-prevention personnel and high-risk exposure workers will be eligible to receive vaccines starting today.

During the “Thank you COVID-19 vaccine” press conference held today, CECC deputy commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) and deputy division director Luo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) took the lead and received the vaccines.

They also called on 613,000 people who met the first, second and third categories to vaccinate to protect themselves and people around them.

According to the command center, those who meet the vaccination requirements can go to the CDC website (疾病管制署全球資訊網), inquire about the hospitals administering vaccines and make an appointment.

As the vaccine is packaged in multi-dosage forms, in order to reduce the consumption of vaccine, the CECC urged the public to bring their health insurance card and other identity documents to the vaccination center according to the appointment time.

The CECC also reminded that after vaccination, people should rest and observe for at least 30 minutes. They can leave if no adverse symptoms appear within that time frame.

Health authorities also reassured the public that possible mild discomfort after receiving the vaccine is normal and added that the symptoms usually disappears within a few days.

Possible reactions to the vaccine may include fatigue, headaches and muscle soreness, etc.

If the symptoms continue to fail to improve, patients are required to seek medical treatment as soon as possible to clarify the cause.

The command center pointed out that after the completion of 2 doses of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, the interval between the vaccine and other types of inactivated vaccines should be at least 14 days while other active attenuated vaccines should have at least 28 days in between.

The CECC also added that even after the vaccination is completed, citizens should still abide by the regulations including, washing hands frequently, wear masks and keep social distance, so as to reduce the risk of infection and ensure our own health.