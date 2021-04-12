Mike Pompeo shares snap of eating Taiwanese dried pineapples

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to social media platforms on Monday to share a photo of him playing chess while tasting dried pineapples from Taiwan.

Pompeo posted a photo of him holding a pack of dried Tainan pineapple while checkmating his opponent on both Facebook and Twitter.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “As a proponent of freedom, enjoying some Taiwanese dried pineapple. Checkmate.”

As a proponent of freedom, enjoying some Taiwanese dried pineapple. Checkmate. pic.twitter.com/Y0wD2E3GDt — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 11, 2021

In response to the post, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) thanked Pompeo on Facebook and thanked Taiwan representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) for recommending the delicious food from his hometown.

Huang also invited Pompeo to visit Tainan after the mayor found that the dried pineapple package Pompeo was eating is from Guantian District (官田區), Tainan.

Half an hour after Pompeo’s post, Huang wrote on a Facebook post: “Greatest honor to know that you like the dried pineapple from Tainan, where is also the holy land of democracy and freedom in Taiwan. Cordially invite you to visit my city and enjoy the sweetest taste of pineapples and freedom.”.

In an exclusive interview with the media on March 9 this year, Pompeo expressed his wish to visit Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA,外交部) also expressed its welcome.