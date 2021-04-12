One new imported COVID-19 case reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,058

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported one new imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the tally to 1,058.

According to the CECC, the new case (case 1059) is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties who traveled to Japan in October 2020 for educational purposes.

She returned to Taiwan on April 4 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

After being under quarantine for a few days, she began reporting symptoms including dizziness and nausea on April 9.

She was tested the next day and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have since tracked down one possible contact who is currently under self-health management.

As of press time, 1,058 cases have been confirmed so far, including 942 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,026 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.