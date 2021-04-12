Taichung Mayor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

She stressed that she hopes to ease people’s doubts about vaccination by sharing her personal experience of vaccination.

Later, she would report her reactions to the public after vaccination.

The central government has distributed COVID-19 vaccines in local counties and cities.

Following the first stage of opening up healthcare workers for vaccination, the government opened up vaccinations for epidemic prevention workers of central and local governments on Monday.

Many people said that the injection is very painful.

However, after she received the injection, she said it was similar to the flu vaccine and there was no pain.

She also shared that the doctor recommended she start taking Paracetamol regularly in the evening to relieve her chills and fever.

Lu added that she would take it as recommended by her doctor and report back later.

Lu reminded that after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, people will get the “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card,” which should be kept.

After the border control lifts, people can show their certificates to go in and out of many countries or participate in domestic activities.

According to the Department of Health (衛生局), the number of medical staff vaccinated in Taichung City was 3,374.