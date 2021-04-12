老外看台灣／老外過馬路數度差點被撞　網友嘆：避免GG 要抓對時機 | Expat reveals deadly game of crossing streets in Taiwan through video

【看CP學英文】在台灣過馬路對很多人來說是個挑戰；尤其當他們不習慣看到汽、機車不耐煩地卡在人行道上等待行人過街。

Crossing the street in Taiwan can be a challenge for many who are not accustomed to cars cramming the crosswalk, waiting impatiently for pedestrians to get across the street.

安德魯．海默爾在台灣當攝影師、作家和直播主已有7年之久，近期他透過鏡頭捕捉到即便在綠燈的情況下，行人在台灣過馬路究竟有多坎坷。

Andrew Haimerl, a photographer, writer, and live-streamer who has been in Taiwan for nearly seven years, recently documented just how difficult it is for pedestrians to cross the street, even when the light is green.

此影片在台北市芝山捷運站外拍攝，只見影片中的外國人試圖走到馬路的另一端，然而卻不得不頻繁的讓路給左、右轉的汽、機車。

The video, which was filmed right outside Zhishan MRT station in Taipei City, showed a foreigner attempting to get to the other side of the road, only to have to frequently yield to cars and scooters making left and right turns.

行人在被汽車和兩輛機車夾擊後，差點被另外兩輛機車撞倒，最後他甚至舉起雙手以示抗議。

The pedestrian was cut off by cars and two scooters before almost being hit by another two scooters, to which he exasperatedly threw up his hands to show his annoyance.

安德魯解釋道，他雖然非常喜歡住在台灣，他對於台灣不安全的道路和危險駕駛習慣感到非常困擾。

Haimerl explained that though he loved living in Taiwan, he is “deeply concerned and angry” about Taiwan’s unsafe roads and driving culture.

據安德魯所述，在台灣目睹車子闖紅燈、不禮讓行人和違規停車都已經是見怪不怪了。

According to Haimerl, witnessing cars running the red light, failing to yield to pedestrians, and obstructive illegal parking has become a norm in Taiwan.

然而，他相信許多人在看到這麼多悲慘的交通事故後，都有試圖提出改善交通的建議方案，卻時常被忽略。

He believes that many have raised the issue with so many tragic traffic accidents resulting from reckless driving (or riding) in Taiwan but have fallen on deaf ears.

他希望藉由自己的影片可以幫助台灣人意識到這個問題的嚴重性，並幫助台灣以最好的解決方法做相關的調整。

He hoped that with his video, he could raise more awareness of the problem and hopefully allow Taiwan to “make the necessary adjustments to achieve its aim in the best way possible.”

影片貼出後馬上得到網友熱烈回應，其中許多人也分享自己在台灣過街的驚險經驗。

The video was well-received by social media users, and many shared their own experiences of being rushed by impatient drivers.

有些網友指出在台灣過馬路，只要讓自己被注意到，並以定速前進，通常駕駛可以算好你什麼時候會走到哪裡，順利的「閃過」行人。

Some revealed that pedestrians merely need to “make themselves visible and walk at a steady pace” so that drivers can anticipate where and when they can proceed on their way without running you over.

另外也有網友坦承，自己雖然小時候在台灣長大，後來搬到國外住了10年回國後，發現自己失去了在台灣過馬路的能力，印證了台灣過街的重重難關。

Another social media user also admitted that when they went abroad and returned to Taiwan 10 years later, they also couldn’t get the hang of crossing the tumultuous streets in Taiwan.