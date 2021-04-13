E.SUN rated best in Taiwan by Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating

TAIPEI (The China Post) — E.SUN is ranked first in Asia, second worldwide among 386 companies in the “diversified banks” industry, according to the latest Sustainalytics ESG Risk Ratings.

This is one of the best performances for any Taiwanese bank in international ESG evaluations. Sustainalytics, a world leading ESG research institution, has assigned the top ESG rating to E.SUN Financial Holding Co. (E.SUN).

E.SUN is ranked top ten worldwide across several rated ESG risk material issues, including business ethics, data privacy and security, human capital, and ESG integration.

Among other highlights, E.SUN is ranked first in the “product governance” risk issue category.

Sustainalytics is also very positive about E.SUN’s ESG management, which is rated “strong”. The improvement of the ESG management score is the main reason that contributed to the advance of E.SUN’s ranking this year.

Sustainalytics pointed out that E.SUN has strong ESG reporting practices and a board committee appointed for overseeing ESG issues.

The ESG rating report also indicated that E.SUN has a very strong environmental policy and has established adequate standards on social supply chain issues. In addition, E.SUN also has set up a strong whistleblower program.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Sustainalytics was founded in 1992. It is one of the most renowned ESG research institutions in the world. It periodically performs evaluations of the environment, society, and governance for corporates around the world.

The results are widely adopted by many asset management companies for research purposes. Sustainalytics is a member of Morningstar Group.

“E.SUN is dedicated to integrating itself with international standards and ESG best practices of the world,” said Joseph N.C. Huang (黃男州), Chairman of E.SUN Bank. “E.SUN will not only proactively incorporate ESG into banking, but will also continue to collaborate with partners to amplify positive impacts.”

In climate change, E.SUN took the lead among Taiwanese peers to join TCFD. E.SUN used the scientific method to quantify the financial impact resulted by climate change thereby managing its associated risks.

This year, E.SUN further invited some outstanding Taiwanese corporates to join E.SUN ESG Initiative, under which participating companies committed to taking actions against climate change risk.