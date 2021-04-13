在貝殼上雕出紅樓夢！雕出生動表情秘訣曝光 | Shell carving tips revealed by experienced master

【看CP學英文】傳統民俗工藝貝雕擁有悠久歷史，精細的貝雕畫集國畫的神韻、玉雕的質感、珍珠的光澤於一身，展現極高的藝術欣賞性。

The traditional craft of shell carving has a long history. The delicate shell carvings combine the charm of Chinese painting, the texture of jade carving, and pearl luster, showing a high degree of artistic appreciation.

從事貝雕超過50年的夏雨綴分享道，適合用做雕刻的貝殼取決於其色彩、質地、以及形狀， 目前他使用的貝殼種類多達50種。

Xia Yuzhui, who has been doing shell carving for more than 50 years, shared that the shells suitable for carving depend on their color, texture and shape.

He said: “Now, we use 50 different types of shells.”

製作貝雕的流程相當繁複，從設計、選料、雕刻琢磨成形、堆貼組裝等等步驟，有時需耗時數月才能完成一幅貝雕作品。

The process of making shell carvings is quite complicated, from design, material selection, carving and molding, stacking and assembling and other steps.

Sometimes it takes months to complete a shell carving work.

身為貝雕非遺傳承人，夏雨綴不藏私分享製作細節：「先是在紙上畫草稿，再把圖畫分區標上號碼做記號。」

As an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, Xia didn’t hide to share the details of production.

“First, I draw a draft on paper and then mark out every part of the picture.”

「接著，沿著描線將剪下紙片，再把紙片貼在準備好的貝殼上，根據紙片形狀將貝殼雕刻琢磨。」

“After that, I cut it into pieces based on the design and then stick the small fragments on the shells that I prepared.”

他說，最後就是把琢磨好的貝殼拼貼在一起，就大功告成了。對夏雨綴來說，貝雕最困難的莫過於人物的表情。

He said that the last step is to assemble different shell pieces into a whole picture. For Xia, the most difficult part of shell sculpture is the expressions of the figures.

談到成為貝雕師傅的必要條件，他說除了天份以外，勤奮、下苦功絕對是必須的。

When it comes to what it takes to become a master shell carver, he said that in addition to talent, hard work and diligence are the must.