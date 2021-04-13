打破金氏紀錄巨型兔遭竊　飼主懸賞四萬元盼歸還寵物 | World’s largest bunny stolen from England home

【看CP學英文】打破金氏世界紀錄的英國巨兔大流士(Darius)於週二被當地警局通報於英國伍斯特郡家中遭竊。

The world’s largest rabbit, Darius, is reported to have been stolen from its home in Worcestershire, England, according to local police on Tuesday.

這隻巨型大陸兔的主人，前模特兒安妮特．愛德華茲 (Annette Edwards)已懸賞1,000英鎊 (約新台幣3.9萬元)將兔子安全送回家。她同時也點出大流士至今年紀已經太大，不適合再拿來繁殖後代。

The giant, continental bunny’s owner, former model Annette Edwards has offered a £1,000 (around NT$39,087) reward for his safe return, adding that the rabbit is now too old to breed.

愛德華茲也在推特上請求嫌犯將兔子安全的歸還，而警方也向大眾尋求任何有關大流士的資訊。

Edwards took to Twitter to ask the kidnappers to “please bring him back,” and police are appealing for information on the award-winning rabbit.

警方報告指出，大流士似乎在週六至週日深夜時從其圍欄中遭竊。

Police reports stated that Darius appeared to be stolen from its enclosure overnight from April 10 to April 11.

大陸兔的平均壽命為4-5年左右，大流士目前已10歲，年齡相當於百歲人瑞。

The average life expectancy of continental rabbits is around 4-5 years, but Darius has surpassed that timeline and is now ten years old.

根據愛德華茲的說法，大流士的孩子路易斯和黛西梅可能很快就會超越牠，目前身長超過了121公分，有望成為金氏世界紀錄的新桂冠。

According to Edwards, Darius’ children Lewis and Daisy May may soon overtake him, as they are now over four feet long to become the title’s new holder.