Elva Hsiao shows her scars after alleged dog biting incident

By NOWnews | Translated by Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Hsiao shocked her fans on Monday with a photo of her right face with long stitches. (Courtesy of Elva Hsiao/Instagram)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) said that she is ready to face everything and everyone’s examination, the Chinese-language media reported on Tuesday.

Also, she did not deny that she would receive plastic surgery to repair her injured face.

The Instagram story she posted on Monday reads: “I’m ready.”

It seems to indicate that she would receive facial plastic surgery.

The 41-year-old singer was reportedly bitten by her dog at home during the Lunar New Year.

▲蕭亞軒為電影唱推廣曲。（圖／天地合娛樂提供
Elva Hsiao (Courtesy of 天地合娛樂Tian Di He Entertainment)

After the dog bite incident, the photos she posted on social media platforms show her either wearing a mask or deliberately covering her face, drawing speculations about whether her face is injured.

▲Elva秀出狗咬的傷疤。（圖／蕭亞軒IG）
According to various reports, Hsiao’s dog bit her face and her boyfriend Justin Huang’s (黃皓) lips. The young couple was hospitalized for one month and kept a low profile.

Hsiao is known for being a dog lover. She reportedly has five dogs.

▲蕭亞軒（左）、黃皓放閃。（圖／翻攝芒果TV微博）
Elva Hsiao (left) and Justin Huang (Courtesy of 芒果TV/Weibo)