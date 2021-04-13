Elva Hsiao shows her scars after alleged dog biting incident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao (蕭亞軒) said that she is ready to face everything and everyone’s examination, the Chinese-language media reported on Tuesday.

Also, she did not deny that she would receive plastic surgery to repair her injured face.

Hsiao shocked her fans on Monday with a photo of her right face with long stitches.

The Instagram story she posted on Monday reads: “I’m ready.”

It seems to indicate that she would receive facial plastic surgery.

The 41-year-old singer was reportedly bitten by her dog at home during the Lunar New Year.

After the dog bite incident, the photos she posted on social media platforms show her either wearing a mask or deliberately covering her face, drawing speculations about whether her face is injured.

According to various reports, Hsiao’s dog bit her face and her boyfriend Justin Huang’s (黃皓) lips. The young couple was hospitalized for one month and kept a low profile.

Hsiao is known for being a dog lover. She reportedly has five dogs.