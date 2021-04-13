Temperatures to drop Tuesday evening in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Weather Bureau (CWB,中央氣象局) said on Tuesday that skies are expected to be mostly cloudy to sunny during the day, while the eastern half would see scattered showers.

Also, the mountains in western Taiwan are likely to see scattered showers on Tuesday afternoon.

CWB said that the comfortable and warm weather will continue during the day across the country and the high temperature is generally 28 degrees Celsius.

The high temperatures in the western region can reach 30 to 32 degrees Celcius.

CWB reminded that the temperature difference between day and night in the western half is significant.

The temperature in northern Taiwan will gradually drop as the front passes through and the northeast monsoon strengthens in the evening.

Apart from local rainfall in the eastern half, the northern region and the central and southern mountainous areas are also expected to see scattered rain in the evening.