Taipei City Mayor reports no side effect symptoms after receiving vaccine shot

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) received an AstraZeneca vaccine shot on Monday and reported no discomfort a day later, adding that he is good to go back to work.

Ko, who headed to the Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch (聯合醫院和平院區) on Monday with other bureau heads received the vaccine as most frontline health workers, deemed priority 1 by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) have all been administered the shot.

Among them, Huang Shi-jie (黃世傑), Taipei City Department of Health’s Director-general, and Huang Sheng-chien (黃勝堅),President of the Taipei City Hospital, also accompanied Ko.

Both reported not experiencing any side effects and assured the public that they “felt good.”

Ko added on Tuesday that he couldn’t complain and said he feels ok to head back to work.