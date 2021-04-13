Wife of Taipei City Mayor jokingly ‘encourages’ him to rent NT$8,000 apartment

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Chen Pei-chi (陳佩琪), the wife of Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), jokingly encouraged him to rent an NT$8,000 apartment late on Monday evening.

Chen was seemingly poking fun at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨) legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) after it was revealed he was living with DPP spokesperson Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) instead of with his family.

When the situation came to light, Wang explained that he was actually a tenant of Yen’s but ultimately decided that the NT$8,000 rent was too much.

However, Chen seemed to think otherwise as she wrote on her Facebook page, “NT$8,000 to rent a house in the city is a bargain.

Including transportation and breakfast in the package makes it a very nice deal! If you have this good fortune, you should take it! ”

According to Chen’s Facebook post, the issue first came about last month when she was in Hsinchu for a municipal team conference.

As news of Wang and Yen’s scandal broke out around that time, she was questioned by the press whether she would accept it if it were her husband, Taipei City Mayor Ko, who rented an apartment outside for NT$8,000.

Chen said this question left a significant impression on her and added that “Housing prices are a grievance for many. Some even have to fork out 80-90% of their salary to buy a house.”

She admitted that even for her husband and her (both of whom are doctors), the house prices have proved extremely steep in the Taipei City area.

Therefore, she concluded that if Ko did get a chance to be offered an apartment with only NT$8,000 rent per month, she believes he should take it!