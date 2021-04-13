Three public memorial services set for victims of Taroko crash: TRA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan Railways Administration announced on Monday that 3 public memorial services will be held at Taipei, Hualien and Taitung for the victims of the Taroko train crash.

Family members can choose the most suitable time to participate in the joint public sacrifice according to their geographical proximity, and are also urged to cooperate with pandemic-prevention measures to avoid large crowds gathering.

The service and reception for family members participating in the memorial will be based on the principle of simplicity and grandness in respect to different religious beliefs.

The TRA plans to hold the three memorial services between April 15 and April 17.

The first one will be held in Taipei at 2:00 pm on April 15 at the First Funeral Parlor’s Jingxing Hall (景行廳).

The second will be held in Taitung at 10: 00 am on April 17 at the Taitung Municipal Funeral Home.

The third will be in Hualien at 3: 00 p.m. on April 17 at the Huaide Hall (懷德廳) of the Hualien Municipal Funeral Home.