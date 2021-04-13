Fundraising for Taroko accident victims and families to end on April 15

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛生福利部) Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) announced late Monday that the fundraising project for the Taroko accident will end on April 15.

The donation project, handled by a management committee set up by the MOHW held its first meeting on Monday afternoon, with Lee as the convener.

She later explained the newly released conclusions of the meeting, including the list of members and the seven consensus on the use of donations. It was also decided that the assistance to the victims should not be less than one third of the total donation amount.

As donations reached NT$810 million at 11:59 pm on April 11th, the MOHW decided to stop fundraising ahead of April 15.

Lee explained that relevant departments and ministries in cooperation with the committee include the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部), the Ministry of Education(MOE, 教育部), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部), the Legal Affairs Department of the Ministry of Justice (法務部法律事務司), the Director of the Fire Department of the Ministry of the Interior (內政部消防署署長), the Director of the Social Welfare Department of the Council of Indigenous People (原民會社福處處長), and other subordinate agencies of the MOHW.

Experts reached seven consensus on the purpose of donations as well.

Lee assured that the principle of openness, transparency and earmarking for special funds is adhered to, and the application scope of donations will encompass the assistance for the victims’ families and those injured, including giving assistance funds and necessary financial support.

The second is to give Medicaid, which will provide assistance subsidies if there are necessary medical treatment, rehabilitation and assistive devices in addition to the medical expenses payable by Taiwan health insurance and the medical expenses payable by Taiwan Railway.

The third is education subsidy. The children of the victims, those who are unable to provide education for their children due to injuries, and injured students at school will be given financial assistance as long as the education part needs assistance.

The fourth is psychological reconstruction, which includes providing professional psychological consultation, treatment, follow-up, care, etc.

Passengers who witnessed the accident and disaster relief personnel, will also be provided psychological comfort as well as financial compensation.

The fifth part is to provide the necessary legal aid fees of criminal law and civil law related to accidents.

The sixth is to subsidize the county and city governments of municipalities directly under the Central Government or combine with non-governmental organizations to handle family care support and psychological reconstruction services for the injured in the wills of the victims.

These services are relatively medium and long-term, and it is hoped that assistance will be provided for at least three years. The seventh is other projects approved by the project.

The ultimate consensus reached by the committee added that the total amount of donations given to the victims’ families should not be less than one-third of the total amount of donations received in total.

In addition, people who donate money can designate their purposes, and receiving donations does not affect the victims’ right to apply for state compensation.