NIA extends foreigners’ stay in Taiwan for 10th time since 2020

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) announced on Tuesday that foreigners who arrived in Taiwan before March 21, 2020 who have not overstayed can apply for extension of another 30 days for the tenth time.

To maintain safe virus-prevention measures, the NIA has enabled an automatic 30-day extension for foreigners who have stayed legally for more than 180 days from July 17, 2020 last year to March 12, 2021.

The NIA also pointed out that this measure will correspond with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) to assess the development of the pandemic situation and review and adjust it in due course.