China Airlines cancels Taiwan-Palau flight due to lack of passengers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — China Airlines (CAL,中華航空) confirmed on Tuesday that the flight to Palau on April 17 had been canceled because only two people booked the flight.

CAL said that the seating capacity under the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble program was only 26% of the total seats since the program started on April 1.

The travel bubble kicked off at the beginning of April.

However, the sales didn’t meet the expectations due to various factors such as insufficient publicity period and high price.

CAL said that it had previously taken the initiative to lower the price of flight tickets, canceled the reservation fees for travel agencies, absorbed the relevant costs on its own.

However, CAL decided to cancel the round-trip flight on April 17 first, and then work hard with travel operators to sell the following trips.

Also, CAL pointed out that it has flown 4 flights with 8 round trips, carrying 332 passengers under the Taiwan-Palau travel bubble program.