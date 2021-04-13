外國人瘋大甲媽祖！台灣宗教文化融入料理創作 | Foreigners join craze for Mazu

【看CP學英文】大甲鎮瀾宮媽祖遶境進香年年吸引大批信眾，華裔主廚沈威廉、奧地利籍主廚卡門斯（Klemens Schraml）週日到鎮瀾宮體驗，希望透過宗教活動了解在地文化，挖掘料理靈感。

American chef William Shen and Austrian chef Klemens Schraml visited the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple on Sunday, hoping to learn about local culture and tap into culinary inspiration through religious activities.

大甲鎮瀾宮媽祖9天8夜遶境進香活動晚間起駕，今年在廟埕人潮中，2名體型高大、身穿廚師服的外國人特別顯眼，分別是卡門斯及台中福華大飯店廚藝總監沈威廉（William Shen）。

Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖繞境) kicked off its 9-day and 8-night journey on April 9 and is expected to return to Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung on April 18.

This year, two foreigners wearing chef’s white stood out among the crowds at the temple this year: Klemens Schraml and William Shen, the Howard Prince Hotel Taichung’s chef director.

有亞洲臉孔的沈威廉從小生長在紐約，對台灣文化很陌生，希望重回父親故鄉，深入了解文化、信仰。

Shen who grew up in New York is unfamiliar with Taiwanese culture. He hopes to return to his father’s hometown to learn more about culture and faith.

他說，雖為基督徒，但從遶境過程中感受台灣人尊敬信仰，沿路上源源不絕食物供給，感到台灣濃厚人情味，及信仰帶給人們的撫慰。

He said that although he is a Christian, he could feel the Taiwanese people’s respect for their faith through the pilgrimage.

Also, Shen said he was impressed by the locals’ hospitality and the faith that brought people comfort after he saw the constant food offerings along the way.

卡門斯訪台湊巧碰上媽祖遶境，每項活動都讓他對台灣宗教文化嘆為觀止；他說，結合西方廚藝及東方信仰作為料理靈感。

Schraml happened to see the annual pilgrimage and was amazed by the religious culture of Taiwan.

The Austrian chef said he was inspired by the grand event and would like to combine Western cooking and Eastern beliefs as inspiration for his cuisine.