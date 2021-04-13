Taiwan confirms 4 more imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,062

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported four new imported COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 1,062.

According to the CECC, the new cases are from Bangladesh, the Philippines, Ethiopia and Ireland.

Case 1060 is a Taiwanese man in his forties who traveled to Bangladesh for work in mid-February 2021.

He returned to Taiwan on April 1 and submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding.

According to health authorities, he began showing symptoms including a stuffy nose, runny nose and coughs on April 9.

He was tested a day later and the infection was confirmed today.

As he hadn’t been in contact during quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

Another Taiwanese man in his fifties who had been living in the Philippines also tested positive today (case 1061).

According to the CECC, he had sought medical help for another disease and arrived in Taiwan on April 11.

He submitted all necessary documents as well and was tested on arrival. He began experiencing shortness of breath on April 12 and tested positive for the virus.

His infection was confirmed today and 2 passengers who were seated within two rows of him on the flight to Taiwan have been placed under quarantine.

Case 1062 is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who traveled to Ethiopia for work in October 2020.

He began experiencing virus-related symptoms between March 12 and March 14, and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

As he planned to head back to Taiwan, he acquired two more tests on April 1 and April 7, both of which the results came back negative.

He returned to Taiwan 2 days later and though he submitted negative test results, he also reported to health authorities of a prevailing coughing symptom.

He was tested at the airport but the results came back negative.

Case 1062 was tested again on April 12 at a centralized quarantine center and the infection was confirmed today.

Ten possible contacts who were seated within two rows of case 1062 have since been tracked down and quarantined.

The last case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who had been in Ireland for study since September 2020.

Case 1063 returned to Taiwan on April 8 and submitted negative test results.

He experienced temporary symptoms of a runny nose and was tested again after he arrived in Taiwan.

After developing a fever on April 12, health authorities administered another test on him and the infection was confirmed today.

Possible contacts have yet to be determined but the CECC are currently looking into all passengers who were on the same flight.

As of press time, 1,062 cases have been confirmed so far, including 946 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,027 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.