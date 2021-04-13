Diplomatic envoys from 13 countries participate in Mazu Pilgrimage

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) joined hands with Taiwan Digital Diplomacy (TDD, 台灣數位外交協會) to invite nearly 100 diplomatic envoys from 13 countries to participate in the Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖繞境), which kicked off on April 9, lasting until April 18.

The envoys from all over the world, including India, Thailand, Poland, etc joined this largest religious procession in Taiwan for the first time.

The international guests walked from Dajia Wenchang Temple (大甲文昌祠) to Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung to ask sea goddess for blessings.

During the procession, foreign envoys also fully realized the hospitality of Taiwanese people.

Along the journey, many waved to the envoys and greeted, “Hello, welcome to Taiwan, I love you,” while some offered water and food.

Several diplomatic associations said that good friends worldwide have more connections than curiosity during the experience.

TDD said that the envoys worldwide had developed deeper connections to the culture after attending the annual religious activity.

“Friends in the Caribbean think of the carnival parade in St. Vincent, their hometown, and the envoy of Somaliland mentioned Hajj the pilgrimage to Mecca,” TDD said.

“Even though the cultures are different, people all over the world show their vitality in similar ways.”

Ambassador Edwin Laurent from Saint Lucia said that this was his first time participating in the Mazu pilgrimage and was very excited to participate in this activity.

Laurent said: “Creative diplomacy can make it easier for us to fall in love with Taiwan. “