Food courier creates mini version of Mazu’s sedan chair

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese food courier recently made a mini version of “sedan chair of Mazu,” which draws much attention among social media users.

The social media user who has delivered food for a year and a half shared his creative design in a Facebook group on Tuesday.

He wrote: “The procession of the sea goddess Mazu is ongoing, so I will follow the trend!”

He built a mini Mazu sedan chair to cover the phone on the phone holder for the scooter.

He said that he hopes Mazu could bless safe food delivery on the road.

In response to his creative work, some hope that he could mass produce the “mini sedan.”

However, he declined the request because he had to measure it according to the actual size.

Also, he revealed that these materials and ornaments cost him NT$300 (US$10.54).

As to whether it is possible to consider converting the delivery box into a sedan chair in the future, the creator said that he is preparing for it.

Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage (大甲媽祖繞境) kicked off start its 9-day and 8-night journey on April 9 and is expected to return to Dajia Jenn Lann Temple (大甲鎮瀾宮) in Taichung on April 18.