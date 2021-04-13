McMaster names appointments to South Carolina Ports board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has reappointed six people to the South Carolina Ports Authority Board of Directors and named one new appointee.

The governor picked Greenville attorney Bill Coates to fill an at-large seat on the board, which governs the South Carolina Ports Authority, McMaster’s office said Tuesday. Coates’ seat was previously held by Kenneth Jackson, whose term expired in February.

The governor also reappointed Bill Stern, Willie Jeffries, Kurt Grindstaff, Whitemarsh Smith, Pamela Lackey, and Mark Buyck, Jr.

Each member of the board is appointed by the governor and must face confirmation by the state Senate. South Carolina’s secretaries of Commerce and Transportation sit as non-voting, ex-officio members.