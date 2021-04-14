Delivery man reveals touching reason for delivering drinks 286 km away

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In recent years, with the rising popularity of food delivery platforms, many have taken a job in this business to earn a few bucks.

However, a delivery man recently took it to the next level as he revealed that he rode from Taipei to Mount Hehuan (合歡山) in central Taiwan for nearly 286 kilometers, just to deliver drinks to friends who worked in the mountains.

On the same day, he even photographed a series of magnificent starry sky, which impressed social media users, many of whom commented, “Beautiful!”

The original Facebook post showed that the man traveled from from Taipei to Puli Township (埔里) in Nantou, then headed to Mount Hehuan where he rode for 286 kilometers, just to deliver 2 hand-shaken beverages drinks to friends who worked in the mountains.

After traveling all the way up the mountain, he couldn’t stop himself from capturing the beautiful night sky, which he later shared on Facebook.

In the breath-taking photo, the Milky Way is not only clearly visible, but also some light can be seen in the distance.

The series of beautiful photos attracted more than 5,000 likes, with many praising the beautiful scenery and the man’s photography skills.

Others were also extremely touched by the delivery man’s insistence to deliver drinks to his friend who was located so far away, commenting “they must be very good friends” and “this friendship is priceless.”