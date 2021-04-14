CTS to broadcast on Channel 52 starting 4/19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會) approved the application from Chinese Television System Inc. (CTS, 華視) to broadcast their content on Channel 52, which is set to go live on April 19 the earliest.

According to local-Chinese language media, the NCC have sent a letter of approval to CTS on Tuesday, and Homeplus Digital Co. added that they intend to broadcast CTS on all 12 cable systems owned by the company starting April 19.

On March 31, NCC reviewed and approved 12 cable systems owned by Homeplus Digital and 3 independent systems of Net Wave Cable Systems (聯維,寶福) and Nan-kuo CATV (南國), to apply for the recently vacant Channel 52 slot.

NCC said it had sent a letter to the system operators Tuesday afternoon.

According to the regulations, the system operators can broadcast CTS as long as they let the audience know in the 5 days prior to the broadcast.