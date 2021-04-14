Just need an opportunity: NBA free agent Jeremy Lin

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-American NBA free agent Jeremy Lin (林書豪) said on Wednesday that he just needs an opportunity in a tweet quoting New York Times basketball reporter Marc Stein from earlier this week.

In the tweet, the 32-year-old basketball star quoted Stein, who said that the Pacers had signed Oshae Brissett to a second 10-day contract.

According to various reports, Lin said that he is the only G Leauge top ten scorerss to be without a team.

Lin decided to leave the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) this season and return to the U.S. to seek a chance to return to the NBA.

Afterward, he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 assists per game in his nine appearances.

He ranked 7th in points and 4th in assists this season in the league.

According to Chinese-language media, NBA teams may have taken his age and potential into account.

At present, there are still some teams that need to strengthen their backcourt.

Therefore, Lin still has a chance to get a contract. NBA regular season will end in mid-May.