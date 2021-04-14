Tropical storm Surigae unlikely to affect Taiwan: Meteorologist

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The tropical storm spotted off the Philippines’ southeast is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly after it made an abrupt turn and moved northeast, Meteorologist Wu Der-romg (吳德榮) said on Wednesday.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) announced the formation of Typhoon Surigae on Wednesday at 3:40 a.m.

At 2: 00 a.m., the storm went northwest at a speed of 3 kilometers per hour, the CWB said.

Wu said that the storm posed no threat to Taiwan after it was approaching the Philippines and then turned abruptly northeastward.

In addition, Surigae not only failed to relieve the drought in Taiwan but brought stable weather.