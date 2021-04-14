President Tsai to receive Joe Biden’s delegation on Thursday

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will receive visiting former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd, former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg on Thursday, the Presidential spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Wednesday.

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd, former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden’s request.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday.

This is the first delegation to visit Taiwan after Biden took office at the end of January.

Chang said that people familiar with American politics know the deep friendship between Dodd and President Biden.

Todd was also an important driving force in the legislative process of the Taiwan Relations Act (台灣關係法).

He said that Armitage and Steinberg served as deputy secretaries of state during the terms of former President George W. Bush and President Obama respectively.

Both have visited Taiwan many times, Chang said, adding that they are senior American dignitaries who are familiar with Taiwan and friendly to Taiwan.

The spokesperson said that Taiwan and the U.S. have continued to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields since Biden took office.

Less than three months after President Biden took office, he dispatched a representative delegation to Taiwan, including senior dignitaries of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

Chang said that the delegation shows a firm friendship between Taiwan and the U.S.