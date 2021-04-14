張育成遭仇亞言論轟炸　抗議聲浪延燒全美各大媒體｜Taiwanese-born baseball player receives racist messages after on-field blunder

【看CP學英文】印地安人台灣好手張育成昨日深夜在網路上發聲，反擊網友惡意仇視亞裔族群言論，並且公開喊話，這起推文也讓美國各大主流媒體紛紛報導。

Chang Yu-cheng, a Taiwanese-born baseball player for the Indians, spoke out against racist messages send to him on Twitter Tuesday evening, attracting the attention of major publications in the United States.

來自台灣的張育成，也宣布加入「停止仇恨亞裔」（#StopAsianHate）運動，在這之前，林書豪等亞裔運動明星也都紛紛跳出來抗議。

Chang, and fellow notable Taiwanese athlete Jeremy Lin both recently announced their participation and support for the “# StopAsianHate” campaign.

此外，美國運動媒體《ESPN》、《Yahoo Sports》，「紐約時報」（New York Times）、美國國家廣播公司新聞網（NBC News）、芝加哥論壇報（ChicagoTribune）、「紐約郵報」（New York Post）等媒體也報導了張育成的推文。

Following Chang’s tweet calling out Indians “fans” racist behavior, American sports media ESPN, Yahoo Sports, New York Times, NBC News, Chicago Tribune, New York Post and other media also reported on the incident, condemning the rising hate against Asian ethnic groups in the U.S.

張育成的推文，不但再度證明這位來自台灣的球員，是可以為自己、亞裔族群發聲的運動員，也讓美國社會更重視此議題。

Chang’s tweet not only proves, once again, that people from Taiwan can speak up for themselves and for other Asian ethnic groups, but also shed light on the situation, inspiring more to pay attention to this issue.