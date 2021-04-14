Elevator mirror reveals truth behind beauty’s selfie

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the rapid development of technology, photo-retouching software and camera filters are things that many people love to use.

However, a recent elevator selfie shared by a Japanese social media user shocked the internet after eagle-eyed Twitter users discovered a “revealing” detail behind the photo.

The Twitter user “Zaizhai”(《在宅のアーマー》 ) shared the selfie with an accompanying caption, “I went shopping after work.”

At first glance, the attached photos showed a pretty girl in business wear, but upon closer inspection, many realized that the reflection shown in the elevator mirror revealed that an older gentleman was actually the subject of the photo.

With the watermark of “FaceApp” shown in the lower right corner of the selfie, many bluntly replied that “this software is too powerful.”

In fact, the Japanese Twitter account had always been forthcoming about his identity as a man.

The 50-year-old office worker proclaimed that he is fascinated by FaceApp and likes to establish his “virtual identity” through Twitter.

His transformative selfies have accumulated nearly 7,000 fans on Tiwtter and around 12,000 followers on Instagram.