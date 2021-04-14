Elevator mirror reveals truth behind beauty’s selfie

By NOWnews | Translated by Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the rapid development of technology, photo-retouching software and camera filters are things that many people love to use.

However, a recent elevator selfie shared by a Japanese social media user shocked the internet after eagle-eyed Twitter users discovered a “revealing” detail behind the photo.

▲沒想到這張照片曝光後，卻被眼尖的網友發現，在電梯的鏡子反射出來的卻是一位「上班族大叔」。（圖／翻攝自推特《在宅のアーマー》）
Eagle-eyed social media users discovered a revealing detail in the selfie. (Photo courtesy of 《在宅のアーマー》/Twitter)

The Twitter user “Zaizhai”(《在宅のアーマー》 ) shared the selfie with an accompanying caption, “I went shopping after work.”

At first glance, the attached photos showed a pretty girl in business wear, but upon closer inspection, many realized that the reflection shown in the elevator mirror revealed that an older gentleman was actually the subject of the photo.

With the watermark of “FaceApp” shown in the lower right corner of the selfie, many bluntly replied that “this software is too powerful.”

▲這位日本推特主「在宅のアーマー」其實是一位50歲左右的上班族大叔。（圖／翻攝自推特《在宅のアーマー》）
The beauty is actually a 50-year-old office worker. (Photo courtesy of 《在宅のアーマー》/Twitter)

In fact, the Japanese Twitter account had always been forthcoming about his identity as a man.

The 50-year-old office worker proclaimed that he is fascinated by FaceApp and likes to establish his “virtual identity” through Twitter.

His transformative selfies have accumulated nearly 7,000 fans on Tiwtter and around 12,000 followers on Instagram.