Taiwan swimmer Wang Kuan-hung aims to advance into top 8 in Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese swimmer Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎) aims to advance to the final and become one of the top 8 in the Tokyo Olympics, Wang’s coach Huang Chih-yung (黃智勇) said on Wednesday.

The coach said that Wang’s best result could be ranked 7th in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This year marks the first time that two Taiwanese swimmers, Wang Kuan-hong and Wang Xing-hao (王星皓), will compete in Tokyo Olympics.

Kuan-hong swam 200 meters butterfly in 1 minute, 56 seconds in the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in August 2019.

In addition, Kuan-hung broke the previous World Junior Record record in the 200 short course meter butterfly during the International Swimming League (ISL) competition held in Hungary on Oct. 18.

His coach Huang said: “His professional competition performance is outstanding, and he also broke the world youth record.”

Huang continued: “From then on, Kuan-hung made a goal setting for himself. I hope he can successfully enter the finals in this year’s Tokyo Olympics.”

However, the coach added that Kuan Hung’s speed is still a litter lower than that of world-class athletes so there would be more strength training.