CECC updates quarantine regulations for Taiwanese airline crew

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday that all Taiwanese airline crew who have returned from countries with “Level 3 COVID-19 warnings” will need to undergo three days of quarantine and 11 days of self-health management.

Those who arrive and leave on the same day at level 3 warning areas will be subjected to 14-day self-health management on their return.

The CECC added that airline crew are also eligible for government-funded vaccine shots and encourages everyone to get vaccinated to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to the new regulations announced today, airline crew who have entered other countries two weeks after receiving both vaccine shots will only need to undergo self-health management for seven days.

On the other hand, vaccinated airline crew with shorter flight plans and who didn’t enter other countries will be exempt from the self-health management process entirely.