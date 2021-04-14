Five more imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 1,067

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five new imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 1,067.

According to the CECC, the new cases are from the Philippines, Russia, England and Canada.

Case 1064 is a Filipino migrant worker in her twenties who traveled to Taiwan on March 31 for work.

She submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and was tested again on April 13 when her quarantine period ended in Taiwan.

Her infection was confirmed today; however, as she had not been in contact with anyone during quarantine, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Case 1065 is a Filipino man in his thirties who arrived in Taiwan on March 28.

He also submitted necessary documents and was tested again on April 12 when his quarantine period ended; his infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and 7 possible contacts who were on the same bus have been asked to undergo self-health management.

Case 1066 is a Russian man in his forties who had previously tested positive for the virus back home in December 2020.

He traveled to Taiwan on January 20 for work and submitted negative test results.

When his quarantine period ended, he headed out to sea for work between February 4 and April 10.

He did not disembark from the boat during the duration of the trip and returned to Taiwan on April 11.

As he was preparing to leave Taiwan, he acquired another test on April 12 and the infection was confirmed today.

Nine other crew members have been tracked and tested. The results all came back negative and they have departed from Taiwan.

Case 1067 is a British man in his forties who had also tested positive for the virus back home in January 2021.

He arrived in Taiwan for work purposes on March 31 and submitted the necessary documents.

He was tested on April 13 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

He is asymptomatic and no other possible contacts have been listed.

The last case reported today is a Taiwanese man in his seventies (case 1068) who traveled to Canada to visit family on March 1.

He returned to Taiwan on April 9 and submitted negative test results as well.

Due to other ailments, he sought medical help on April 12 and was tested by health authorities as a precaution.

His infection was confirmed today, and four possible contacts have been listed, among which 3 are under quarantine and the other under self-health management.

As of press time, 1,067 cases have been confirmed so far, including 951 imported cases, 77 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 people died, 1,029 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.