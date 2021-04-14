和尚一人坐鎮最孤獨寺廟　網友讚：也想遠離俗世｜World’s loneliest monk envied by social media users for reclusiveness

【看CP學英文】日托寺位於西藏羊卓雍錯湖 (Yamdrok Lake) 中近期被冠上世上「最孤獨寺廟」的封號，而原因為此寺廟與最近的城鎮距離161公里，裡面也只有一位和尚阿旺品措（Ahwang Pincuo）獨自照顧。

The Ritou Temple located in the middle of the Yamdrok Lake has been coined the “world’s loneliest temple” as it’s 161 kilometers away from the nearest town.

This far-off temple is looked after by a solitary monk Ahwang Pincuo.

據外媒報導，被稱為「山中之石」的寺廟在過去近千年的歷史中，始終只有一位僧侶獨自坐鎮。依照過去慣例，和尚去世後會有下一位接管，持續維持日常儀式。

According to foreign media, the temple, coined “the stone on the mountain” has a near 1000-year history and has always been looked after by a single monk.

In accordance with tradition, when the monk dies, someone else will take his place and take over his daily rituals.

由於離寺廟最近的小村落也有5公里之遠，阿旺品措平常以誦經、打禪和從湖裡撈水提到寺廟中過日子。

As the nearest village to the temple is 5 kilometers away, Ahwang’s days usually consists of chanting sutras, meditating and getting water from the lake to the temple.

報導刊登後許多網友也在下方紛紛留言表示羨慕可以遠離世俗的日子。而寺廟更有傳言表示建造此建築的巨石可以治百病，晚間的景色也特別的夢幻，讓獨處在那的日子看似又更加吸引人了。

Social media users were quick to comment their envy for the monk’s reclusive lifestyle. Another interesting feature of the temple is that it’s said the centuries-old rock that form the temple have healing powers that can cure all types of diseases.

In addition, the nighttime scenes and skies are also incredibly beautiful, making it a good compensation for anyone living there in solitude.