時尚改造家紅遍日本！讓宅男秒變型男關鍵曝光 | Japanese stylist’s geek makeover goes viral

【看CP學英文】御宅族一詞通常用來形容對特定領域非常熱衷的人，興趣種類舉凡動畫、漫畫、汽車、火車、以及電子產品等等。然而，御宅族通常給人一種印象，就是對於時尚敏感度較低。日本東京理髮師兼形象顧問「Yuuki Shibuya」近日分享數張改造成功的「時尚宅男」照片，在網路上爆紅，引起關注。

The term otaku is often used to describe people who are very passionate about specific areas of interest, such as animation, comics, cars, trains, and electronics. However, otaku usually gives people the impression that they are less sensitive to fashion.

Japanese barber and image consultant “Yuuki Shibuya” recently shared a few photos of successful “fashion geek” transformation, which became a social media hit.

Shibuya 目前在澀谷一間男性髮廊工作，凡是任何人經過他的巧手，進行簡易改造，就能搖身一變成為俐落時尚型男。

Shibuya currently works at a men’s salon in Shibuya, where anyone can be transformed into a sleek and stylish man with a simple makeover by his skilled hands.

根據Sora News報導，這間男性沙龍店不僅提供剪髮服務，其服務項目含括形象改造、約會諮商、甚至還提供讀書、溝通技巧教學，幫助客人由內而外徹底打理一番。

According to Sora News, the salon provides haircutting services and image transformation, dating consultation.

The salon even helps customers study and communicate skills.

Shibuya表示，只需要一些小小的改變就能讓一個人的外表煥然一新，不需要是20歲的小鮮肉，也能展現無窮魅力。

Shibuya said it only takes a few minor changes to refresh one’s appearance, and you don’t need to be in your 20s to show off your charm.

改造過超過2萬名客人的 Shibuya點出：「清新的外表是最大的關鍵。」

Shibuya, who has worked with more than 20,000 clients, pointed out that a fresh appearance is the main key to good looking.

對於有興趣進行自我大改造的人，這位設計師不吝分享數個小撇步，包括去除體味、好看的牙齒、健康體態、短指甲、協調的髮型、眉型修剪、皮膚保濕、合身沒有髒污的衣服。

For those interested in making their makeover, the designer shared a few tips, including removing body odor, beautiful teeth, healthy body, short-cut nails, well-balanced hairstyle, well-shaped, trimmed eyebrows, moisturized skin and good-fitting clothes without stains.