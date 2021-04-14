10,000 doses of self-paid AZ vaccines available for Taiwanese starting April 21

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that 10,000 doses AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines can be acquired by Taiwanese at their own expense starting April 21.

Chen said that the vaccine shots can be government funded, but for those who have urgent and time-restricted needs, they can purchase the vaccines themselves ahead of others.

The CECC added that those who are planning to go abroad for business, studies or medical treatment can consider this self-paid option.

Chen also explained that there are currently 31 hospitals in Taiwan with a department specialized for COVID-19 vaccinations for tourists.

As the vaccines are packaged in multi-dosage forms, those who are planning on getting their shots need to apply in advance.

In this way, local hospitals can request for the vaccines which will then be uniformly deployed from the CECC to specialized hospitals.

At present, vaccine recipients are not allowed to request specific brands of vaccines.

Chen added that the public must pay for the registration fee, examination fee and injection fee charged by the hospital; however, the cost of vaccines are waived.

In addition, the CECC reminded that even if we have received the COVID-19 vaccination shots, we should still abide by virus-prevention regulations, including wash hands frequently, wear face masks and social distance, so as to reduce the risk of infection and ensure our own health.