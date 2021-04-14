影／拔全國頭籌第一施打　鄭文燦：疫苗安全可安心施打 | Cheng Wen-tsan becomes the first mayor to be vaccinated

桃園市長鄭文燦本週一上午8時前抵達部立桃園醫院接種AZ疫苗，成為第一個接種的地方首長。鄭文燦表示，與10個局處首長一起來施打，希望加強民眾對疫苗安全性和有效性的信心。

Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) received his AZ vaccine shot Monday, hoping to strengthen the public’s confidence regarding the safety and efficiency of the vaccine.

He arrived at the Taoyuan General Hospital (部立桃園醫院) before 8 a.m. with 10 bureau heads, making him the first mayor to be vaccinated.

鄭文燦表示，自己對疫情指揮中心及各責任醫院都有信心，呼籲大家可以安心來施打。

He expressed faith in the CECC as well as the hospitals administering the vaccines, calling on the public to join the vaccination campaign without fear.

施打前，鄭文燦先填寫自願接種疫苗同意書，接著接受醫師簡單的問診，詢問藥物史及過敏史。在量測血壓、確定生命徵象均正常後，醫師告知接種相關注意事項，接著便施打疫苗。

Before being vaccinated, Cheng filled out a consent form for voluntary vaccination, followed by a brief consultation with a doctor, who asked about his drug and allergy history.

Having his blood pressure taken and making sure that his vital signs were normal, Cheng was informed by the doctor of the cautions related to the vaccine, before finally receiving the shot.

鄭文燦施打完後也分享心得：「打的速度很快，也沒什麼感覺」，並表示接種後休息30分鐘，還是會按照正常的行程，這3天會特別注意，如果身體有任何副作用，會再回部桃就診。

After the vaccination, Cheng shared that the process was faster than he’d expected and that he barely felt anything.

After resting for 30 minutes, Cheng carried on with his daily schedule, while noting that close attention would be paid to his health condition in the following three days. He added that he would revisit the hospital if any side effects were observed.

台北市長柯文哲也於當天前往聯合醫院和平院區施打疫苗，並表示沒什麼明顯副作用，強調「還可以上班」。

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also received his shot the same day at Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch (聯合醫院和平院區) and reported no discomfort a day later, stressing that he is good to go back to work.

台灣自周一起，擴大開放中央及地方政府防疫人員、航空機組員、國際商船船員、防疫車隊駕駛、防疫旅宿執行居家檢疫工作之第一線人員等高接觸風險工作者接種疫苗。

Monday, Taiwan expanded its vaccine eligibility to central and local government workers engaged in epidemic prevention work, as well as people with a higher occupational risk for catching the virus.

Pilots, flight attendants, international merchant marine crew, disease prevention taxi drivers, as well as quarantine hotel workers were all included in the second wave of vaccination.