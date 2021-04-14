Mariners-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Thursday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wednesday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams’ second rainout in three days.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. Monday’s postponement was made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, which the Orioles and Mariners and split.

The teams did not immediately announce their starting pitchers for the doubleheader. Seattle had planned to start right-hander Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79 ERA) on Wednesday and lefty Marco Gonzales (0-1, 10.45) on Thursday. Right-hander Matt Harvey (0-1, 5.59) was scheduled to start Wednesday for Baltimore, followed by southpaw Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 4.50) on Thursday.

___

