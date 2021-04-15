High-priced boutique ‘coiled ring’ compared to telephone line

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Oftentimes, what is deemed fashionable to some may seem ludicrous to others, so designers are too ahead of their time could cause some confusion when they debut their creations to the world for the first time.

Well-known boutique online-shopping platform “Farfetch” recently began selling a new product “Coiled Ring” designed by Bottega Veneta.

However, as its peculiar design bore a striking resemblance to telelphone lines, many were confused as to the statement the product was trying to make.

Online celebrity author “Show On” (宅女小紅, 羞昂) shared a photo of the coiled ring on her Facebook account on Thursday.

She merely commented two question marks on her post, accurately expressing everyone’s confusion towards the new “ring.”

According to the website, the ring is priced at NT$14,500 with a description claiming, “if you’ve been working on improving your looks, this coiled ring from Bottega Veneta is the one to have around.”

Social media users immediately began uploading photos of their own fingers coiled with telephone lines and commented, “This ring made of telephone lines is very precious”, “This is designed by Italian designer ‘sit down please,’ and is definitely not a telephone line,” “I must be on the cutting edge of fashion” and “I didn’t realize I was so rich.”

In addition to being compared to telephone lines, one also joked that they “didn’t know [their] hair tie was actually worth NT$14,500” while another said they felt the “ring” could easily be purchased at a local drug store.