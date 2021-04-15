媽媽把兒子塗鴉刺在手臂　下秒發現作者是他超崩潰！| US mom’s tattoo goes viral after winning ‘most meaningless’ tattoos title

【看CP學英文】中國影音短片社群平台抖音(Tik Tok)近年來掀起不少爆紅挑戰，近日一名美國媽媽接受「最無意義刺青」挑戰，影片中只見她捲起袖子露出刺青，讓不少網友捧腹大笑，在網上被瘋傳。

Chinese video sharing platform Tik Tok has created a lot of popular challenges in recent years.

An American mother took the “most meaningless tattoo” challenge and in the video, she is seen rolling up her sleeves to reveal her tattoo, which left social media users in stitches and went viral on the internet.

近日，一名抖音網友 (@pigeonsandfries) 發起挑戰，邀請大家分享秀出最無意義的刺青。

A TikToker (@pigeonsandfries) posted a challenge inviting people to share their most meaningless tattoos.

挑戰發起後，許多網友紛紛響應分享自己的刺青，然而，其中一位成功網民注意，獲得最無意義刺青的頭銜。

After the challenge was launched, many have responded by sharing their tattoos in short videos.

However, one of the social media users took notice and won the title of the most meaningless tattoo.

這名網友 (@th3victorygarden)於周三貼出一則短影音，影片中只見她捲起袖子，手臂上刺著一棵彩色棕梠樹，旁邊放著一個類似骷髏的巨大石頭。

A TikToker (@th3victorygarden) posted a short video on Wednesday in which she is seen rolling up her sleeves, with a colorful palm tree tattooed on her arm, next to a huge stone resembling a skeleton.

她在影片中表示：「這是我兒子的朋友畫的，我一開始以為是我兒子畫的。」

The mom said in a video: “My son’s friend drew this. I thought my son drew this.”

這位媽媽承認，當時她以為這個很酷的圖案是他兒子親手畫的，所以才決定以此為底設計刺青圖案。

The mom admitted that she thought her son had drawn the cool design and decided to use it as a base for her tattoo design.

待刺青完成之後，她才驚覺原來這幅塗鴉是他兒子朋友Kevin的蠟筆創作。

Later, she realized that it was the crayon work of his son’s friend Kevin.

她表示，Kevin今年六歲，而她至今仍未向Kevin的父母透漏這個刺青是他們兒子的創作。

She said Kevin is six years old, and she has not yet revealed to Kevin’s parents that the tattoo was their son’s creation.