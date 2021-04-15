Peterson Ks 10, McCann homers as Mets beat Phils again, 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts in six dominant innings and batterymate James McCann hit his first home run with the Mets, sending New York past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

McCann had three hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth. Brandon Nimmo and Dominic Smith also got three hits apiece, and Francisco Lindor scored twice.

Peterson (1-1) outpitched former Mets starter Zack Wheeler, allowing only two hits and rebounding nicely from a rough outing in Philadelphia last week. The second-year lefty solved the NL East rival Phillies after entering with a 16.50 ERA in two career starts against them and a 2.64 ERA in nine outings versus all other teams.

Three relievers finished a three-hitter for New York. Aaron Loup got five outs and Edwin Díaz fanned two in a perfect ninth against the meat of the Phillies’ order.

Philadelphia batters struck out 14 times.

After starting the season 4-0, the slumping Phillies have dropped six of eight — including the first three games of this four-game set.

New York pounced early, scoring two runs against Wheeler in the first inning. The red-hot Nimmo got things started with a leadoff single against his former teammate, who needed 29 pitches to get through the first.

Lindor and Smith followed with back-to-back singles, scoring Nimmo. Lindor came in when Pete Alonso grounded into a double play.

Wheeler made his major league debut with the Mets and was 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA in 126 regular-season starts with them from 2013-19.

The right-hander left for a $118 million, five-year deal with the Phillies following the 2019 season. He is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts against his old club.

Peterson quickly stifled a scoring threat an inning later, stranding J.T. Realmuto at second after the hard-hitting catcher reached on a two-base error by Smith in the left field.

Realmuto was the only Phillies batter to hit a ball out of the infield over the first four innings, lining out sharply to right in his second at-bat.

With one out in the fifth, Jean Segura lined Peterson’s 2-0 offering over the left-field wall for his first home run of the year and Philadelphia’s first hit of the night. Rhys Hoskins’ sixth-inning single was the only other blemish on the left-hander’s ledger, who did not walk a batter.

Peterson threw 80 pitches, 57 for strikes.

McCann’s two-run shot came against reliever JoJo Romero, his first homer with New York after signing a four-year, $40.6 million deal in December.

Nimmo has reached base safely at least twice in all eight games the Mets have played. After getting three singles Wednesday, New York’s oft-smiling leadoff hitter is 13 for 28 (.464) with eight walks on the season.

Realmuto walked and Segura singled against reliever Jeurys Familia in the seventh, putting runners on the corners with one out. Loup came on and induced a double-play grounder from pinch-hitter Didi Gregorius to hold the Phillies at bay.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, the Mets chased Wheeler following consecutive singles by Lindor and Smith. Alonso lifted a sacrifice fly against reliever Sam Coonrod, extending the lead to 3-1.

Wheeler was charged with three runs on 10 hits and one walk, fanning six.

OUTFIELD SWAP

Philadelphia outfielder Adam Haseley was placed on the restricted list for personal reasons and there is no timetable for his return, according to manager Joe Girardi.

“I did speak to him (by phone) and we had a nice talk today,” Girardi said before the game, declining to elaborate on the specific reason for Haseley’s departure. “I think we all agreed that this was probably the best and we’ll move forward.”

When asked if the club was going to execute a separate transaction involving Haseley prior to placing him on the restricted list, Girardi simply said, “No.”

To take Haseley’s place on the roster, the team recalled fellow outfielder Mickey Moniak from the alternate site. Drafted first overall by Philadelphia in 2016, the 22-year-old made his big league debut last September.

“Adam’s one of my closest friends in the organization and I hope he’s OK, and whatever it is I’m going to reach out to him and make sure,” Moniak said. “You hate to see it. Whatever it may be, I just hope he’s all good.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Archie Bradley (oblique) is expected to miss three to four weeks with a Grade 1 strain, per Girardi.

Mets: RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder) is with the club and receiving treatment. The four-time All-Star reliever still has minor soreness but is progressing well, said manager Luis Rojas. Betances is expected to remain in New York during the upcoming road trip. … 3B J.D. Davis (bruised left hand) participated in outdoor batting practice Tuesday and was able to take full swings.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA) is set to start the series finale Thursday afternoon.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA) has allowed just one run in 14 innings this season, striking out 21.

