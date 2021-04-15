台版旅遊泡泡享福者是牠！網友喊：奴才也想要私人飛機 | Fur babies’ ‘travel bubble’ spotted in Taipei MRT

【看CP學英文】台灣和帛琉的旅遊泡泡近期到了停滯不前的狀態，而中華航空也在週二宣布將暫停一個相應航班，因為自4月1日旅遊泡泡計畫開始至今，僅有兩名乘客報名該航班行程。

The Taiwan-Palau travel bubble program has reached a stagnant point with China Airlines revealing on Tuesday plans to end one of the corresponding flights as only 2 people have booked tickets since the program began on April 1.

儘管這對於期待著更多「旅遊泡泡」行程的台灣人來說可能意味著短暫的停頓，然而對於在台的毛小孩來說影響並不大。

Even though this may mean a temporary pause for Taiwanese who were looking forward to more “travel bubble” trips abroad, it has not deterred the fur babies of Taiwan.

週三晚間，一隻可愛的小貓被撞見正在自己的「旅遊泡泡」內開心的「遊走」台北，而牠的主人也欣然地擔任私人飛機的角色，讓牠在透明球狀的後背包中享受貓皇人生。

On Wednesday evening, a cute kitten was spotted on its own “travel bubble” trip in Taipei as its owner carried it on their back in a backpack complete with a transparent sphere with holes so that it could breathe.

據攝影師所述，貓咪當時看起來相當自在，對於私人飛機也看似滿意，而「航班」看起來正是前往捷運藍線頂埔方向前行。

According to the photographer, the cat looked extremely content as its “private flight” took it on the MRT heading towards Dingpu (頂埔) Station.

此畫面也引來其他乘客的羨慕，許多人也拿出手機將貓咪享福的畫面捕捉起來。

The photo evoked envy from other passengers with many also taking snaps of the cat on its very relaxing trip around town.

由於當天是上班日，也有人表示希望自己可以變成貓咪享有自己的台版旅遊泡泡，這樣就可以有人讓他瞬間從工作地回到家裡。

As it was a weekday, some also commented that they wish they were the cat, so they could have their own “travel bubble” to transport them directly from work to home.