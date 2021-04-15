Fans shocked after Wang Leehom’s recent photo unveiled

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Fans were left in shock on Thursday after Taiwanese television host Chen Chien-chou (陳建州) shared a recent photo of Wang Leehom (王力宏) on Facebook.

The Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter is known as a creative genius and likes to challenge new things.

At the end of last year, he was busy learning Swift, a programming language developed by Apple Inc. and creating a music teaching app.

In the photo, the 44-year-old singer is seen wearing a casual black shirt, a cap, glasses, with a big backpack.

What draws much attention from fans is that he seems not having a haircut and shaving beard for a long time.

Alongside the photo, Chen wrote: “This backpacker’s style is very Keanu Reeves.”

The photo has garnered nearly 8,000 likes on Facebook one hour after the photo was exposed.

In response to the post, many were dumbfounded and commented:”Who is this?” while one wrote: “No wonder paparazzi can hardly follow him.”

One commented: “It took a long time to recognize him.”

On the other hand, some pointed out that he looks like actors Zhaozhi Zhang (張兆志), Chang Fei (張菲), and Sphinx Ting (丁春誠).