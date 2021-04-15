Transport minister to resign on April 20 after Taroko train crash accident: Cabinet

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung’s (林佳龍) resignation offer has been approved and will take effect on April 20, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said on Thursday.

Lo said that the decision came after Lin reported to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday.

He added that Lin already spoke with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday.

In a press conference, the Cabinet spokesman said that Lin arrived at the Taroko train accident scene on April 2, which killed 49 people and then devoted himself to the railway repairment day and night.

Lin offered a verbal resignation on April 3 and his written resignation on April 7.

During this period of time, the transportation minister hoped to complete the emergency repair work first instead of discussing resignation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC,交通部) reported the completion of an emergency repair including track of Qingshui tunnel.

After the trial operation, Lin went to talk to Premier Su about his resignation on Tuesday.

“Lin stands firm in his decision to leave and hopes that the Premier will help him and let him take political responsibility to resign,” Lo said.

Lo recounted that Lin also mentioned that he agreed with the current reform direction of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 臺灣鐵路管理局), and made efforts from three aspects: driving safety, staff stability and organizational transformation.

In addition, Lin defended TRA, arguing that it has made some achievements and improved safety for more than two years, but it has not done enough.

Lin also said that the so-called corporatization of TRA does not mean privatization, and the future goal is to make TRA operate as an enterprise and improve its safety.

Lo added that the president also understood the resignation decision after Su reported this matter to her on Wednesday.

Su also began to look for suitable candidates to take over the minister of MOTC.