台南月津港復古特色景致！漫步巷弄找尋前人記憶痕跡 | Visit old street in Tainan to get away from hustle and bustle of city

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，台南鹽水月津過去曾經因為位處交通重要位置，許多商船都停靠此處進行貿易，讓小鎮人潮眾多相當熱鬧。

Yanshui District in Tainan used to be located in an important transportation hub with many merchant ships calling here for trade.

經過幾百年的繁華後，如今的煩囂已不復存在，但當年的風華痕跡卻不曾被抹去，穿梭巷弄依舊能一探究竟。

After hundreds of years of prosperity, the hustle and bustle of today no longer exist.

However, the traces of that time have not been erased and can still be explored through the alleyways.

僑南老街 | Qiaonan Street

走進老街中，幾百年前官商雲集，繁忙嘈雜聲已然不見，只聽得遠方傳來鏗鏘聲響，是來自已200多年全台僅存最老的打鐵老舗，戴著斗笠的李一男老先生正熱心為旅客介紹刀具。

When you walk into the street, the government and merchants’ busy noise gathered hundreds of years ago is gone, only to hear the sound of the clanging from afar, from the oldest remaining blacksmith’s shop in Taiwan, which has a history of over 200 years.

老街最具特色的是早期住店合一的老式建築，如方便顧客遮雨行走的亭仔腳、街屋店舖正上方的矩形樓井。

The most distinctive feature of the old street is the mixed-use buildings.

Entering the buildings, you could see the overhangs of storefronts for sheltering clients from the rain and the rectangular stairwells above the stores.

其中信仰中心北帝殿， 廟門彩繪採用天龍及地龍彩繪，非常獨特與稀少。

Beiti temple, the local religious center, features a gate painted with heavenly and earthly dragons, which is unique.

斜對面的糖伯伯， 可以預約糖葫蘆DIY製作。

What’s more? You can make a reservation with Tanghulu to make your own Tanghulu, a popular candied fruit snack, across the temple.

How to get there? Qiaonan street, Yanshuei District, Tainan | 台南市鹽水區橋南街

八角樓 | Yanshui Octagonal Pavilion

這座建於1847年的木造古宅， 由當年經營糖商致富的葉家特聘唐山師傅來台建造。

The wooden mansion, built in 1847, was commissioned by the Yeh family, a wealthy sugar merchant trader, to be built in Taiwan.

目前八角樓僅存大宅第第三進，為台灣少見樓閣宅第，木結構皆用福州杉，樑楹門窗以榫接法完成，並以大量格扇門做為裝飾壁牆。

The wooden structure is all made of Chinese fir, and the doors while windows, pillars and beams are connected with joints.

Also, a large number of partition doors are used to adorn the walls.

進到屋內，還有大量的歷史照片、建築構建以及當年的歷史資料，至今仍能感受到當年的氣派模樣。

Inside the house, there are many historical photos, architectural structures, and historical materials from the time where you can still feel the grandeur of the time.

How to get there? No. 2-4, Zhongshan Road, Yanshui District

Tainan City, 737 | 台南市鹽水區中山路4 巷1 號