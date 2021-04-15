President Tsai attends public funeral service of train accident victims in Taipei

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The public funeral service of the train accident victims, took place at the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office First Funeral Parlor (臺北市立第一殯儀館) on Thursday.

The officials attending the mourning include President Tsai Ing-wen, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜).

On April 2, Taroko train derailment accidents in Hualien caused 49 deaths and more than 200 injuries.

Late Wednesday night, the 76 Monks announced that all the train accident victims’ bodies had been recovered.

In addition to the ceremony in Taipei, the rest two public memorial services will be held at Taitung Funeral Home (台東市立殯儀館) and Hualien City funeral home (花蓮市立殯儀館) on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.