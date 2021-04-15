President Tsai receives U.S. delegation, commits towards regional peace and stability

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received an unofficial delegation led by former Senator Chris Dodd at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday, hoping to deepen the partnership between Taiwan and the U.S.

The delegation consisting of Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taipei on Wednesday, marking it the first unofficial delegation dispatched by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Tsai said Dodd is a trusted friend of Biden, and the delegation included Armitage, Steinberg and others, showing the cross-party support of State for Taiwan.

Since Biden took office, relations between Taiwan and the U.S. have continued to develop steadily, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and others have publicly expressed rock-solid support for Taiwan.

Tsai stressed that Taiwan is willing to share with the international community its experience in fighting against COVID-19.

She also looks forward to resuming negotiations for the bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) as soon as possible to strengthen the bilateral trade partnership.

The president added that China has been sending warships and flying warplanes into the airspace and waters around Taiwan, threatening regional peace and stability.

She stressed that Taiwan is willing to work with the United States and other countries to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) later and leave on Friday morning.

