日本預計2年後排放核廢水　農委會將擴增海洋輻射檢測｜Taiwan to expand radiation tests after Japan decides to release wastewater into sea

日本政府13日宣布，2年後將把福島核一廠在311事故後持續產生的「含氚廢水」，稀釋排入海洋，引起各界關注。農委會週三偕同原委會、海委會召開記者會強調，將增加海域監測點、魚體採樣數以及氚監測點。

Wednesday, Taiwan’s government announced that it will expand existing radiation-level tests by increasing the number of sea monitoring points, fish sampling sizes, and tritium monitoring sites.

The Council of Agriculture (農委會), Atomic Energy Council (原委會) and Ocean Affairs Council (海委會) held a press conference responding to Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years time.

原能會輻射防護處處長劉文熙表示，日方未公布相對應的輻射監測計畫、未完整交待海流及大氣的擴散模擬報告，且排放廢水恐將增加海洋生態與鄰國的負擔，因此已日方表達反對立場並交付正式反對海洋排放信函。

Liu Wen-shi (劉文熙), the director of the Radiation Protection Division (輻射防護處), said that Japan has yet to release its radiation monitoring plan or give a complete simulation report on the sea currents and atmospheric dispersion.

He expressed concerns that releasing the treated wastewater into the ocean would increase the burden on neighboring countries as well as damaging marine ecology.

In light of this, Taiwan’s government had expressed its disapproval to Japan and delivered a formal letter in opposition to its marine discharges.

農委會主委陳吉仲表示，自311日福島第一核電廠事故後，農委會與原能會即跨部會合作共同辦理水產品輻射監測，接下來兩年也將從原來在夏冬季針對20處海域監測，提升至四季在62處海域監測水樣。

Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), the minister of COA said that cross-ministerial efforts had been made to monitor radiation-level tests on aquatic products since Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster took place in 2011.

In the next two years, the government will expand its sea monitoring scale from 20 sites to 62 sites, with tests conducted all year-round instead of only in summer and winter, Chen added.

此外，對自漁港販售魚體採樣數也將由208件提升500件。

In addition, the number of fish samples tested will increase from the current 208 annually to 500 per year.

陳吉仲強調，政府絕對捍衛漁民權益，如日本排放含氚廢水後有具體科學證據顯示影響我國漁業，將向日本政府採取求償措施。

Chen stressed that the government will defend the rights of Taiwan fishermen and seek compensation from the Japanese government if concrete scientific evidence proved that the release of tritium-containing wastewater from Japan affects Taiwan’s fishing industry.