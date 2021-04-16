台北賞螢秘境領軍開跑　四景點打造出都市浪漫行程 | The top 4 best places to view fireflies in Taipei City revealed!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，每年四月份不能錯過的浪漫景非「賞螢」莫屬。

In April, the most romantic “firefly season” is approaching and is a must-see this time of year!

在樹叢中隱隱閃爍的螢火蟲，在相關人士的努力下漸漸復育成功，回歸到大自然中，讓大家可以欣賞到耆老們口中火金姑滿天飛的美景。

The fireflies that flicker in the bushes are gradually being rehabilitated and returned to nature through the efforts of many, allowing everyone to enjoy the beauty of the tiny, glowing insects.

然而在台北都市中也有4個賞螢秘境，只要搭乘台北捷運就可以輕鬆到訪，不用怕塞車、找不到停車位的窘境。

Here are four secret spots for viewing fireflies in Taipei City, which can be easily visited by taking the Taipei MRT, without fear of traffic jams or the dilemma of not finding a parking space.

從捷運後山埤站出站就能漫步到「虎山自然步道」，完善的自然步道系統，最建議下午先來此步行享受小橋流水的愜意感，夜幕降臨後則是靜下來探尋火金姑的蹤跡。

From the MRT Houshanpi Station, you can stroll to the “Hushan Hiking Trail,” a comprehensive nature trail system.

It is recommended to walk there in the afternoon to take in the entirety of the small bridges and flowing water.

After nightfall, you can quietly explore the traces of fireflies.

而台北大地處規劃免費的「溪溝賞螢生態導覽」，將於4/17、4/18、4/24、4/25晚上7點至9點期間內舉行。

The Geotechnical Engineering Office under the Public Works Department of the Taipei City Government has planned a free “Firefly Viewing Ecology Tour” to be held on April 17, April 18, April 24, and April 25 from 7 pm to 9 pm.

不需要事先報名，只要沿著虎山生態步道賞螢沿途就有設有3處定點解說站，由專業解說員講解螢火蟲及溪流生態。

There’s no need to sign up in advance, as visitors can follow the Hushan Hiking Trail. There are three stations along the trail where professional interpreters will explain the fireflies and river stream ecology.

近年透過棲地保育和野放增加生態環境中的螢火蟲數量，在台北都市中成功復育螢火蟲，除了「虎山自然步道」之外，還有大安森林公園、榮星花園及木柵公園都能看到點點星光般的螢火蟲。

In recent years, fireflies have been successfully rehabilitated in Taipei’s urban areas through habitat conservation and wild release.

This has led to a significant increase in the number of fireflies in the ecological environment.

In addition to the Hushan Hiking Trail, Taipei City residents can view fireflies in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), Rongxing Garden (榮星花園), and Muzha Park (木柵公園).

此外，復育螢火蟲不易，在賞螢的過程中請見諒輕聲細語、不使用手電筒燈照明設備，也不要隨意捕抓螢火蟲以免受傷，讓我們一起保護都市中難得的景致。

Also, as it is not easy to rehabilitate fireflies, you are advised to speak quietly, not use flashlights, and not catch fireflies to avoid injuring them. In this way, we can protect this rare sight in the city.