宜蘭療癒動物園洗版IG　超萌羊駝與你零距離討拍 | Yilan’s new park invites visitors to interact with adorable animals

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，近年來宜蘭旅遊掀起一波療癒動物之旅，許多人來到宜蘭就是要和小鹿、水豚君又或是鯨鯊合影，拍下一張又一張難忘的超萌照片。

Many people come to Yilan to take pictures with deer, capybara, or whale sharks, capturing one after another unforgettable and super cute photos.

而眺望著蔚藍太平洋、龜山島的宜蘭綠舞國際觀光飯店，在今天初夏特別引進羊駝、水豚君、刺蝟和狐獴，用超療癒、零距離的動物接觸，讓宜蘭綠舞再度洗版IG牆。

The Yilan Dancewoods Hotel, which overlooks the deep blue Pacific Ocean and Guishan Island, recently introduced alpacas, capybaras, hedgehogs, and meerkats in early summer this year.

The opportunity for tourists to come into close contact with animals makes the Yilan Dancewoods Hotel an immediate #Instaworthy travel destination.

即便不是入住的房客，也可以購買入園票進場來趟療癒之旅。

Even if you are not a guest, you can purchase a ticket to enter the park for a relaxing vacation.

主打日式主題園區的休閒飯店「綠舞」，是到訪宜蘭放鬆度假的人氣首選，在園區內可以換上日式浴衣在小橋上拍出偽日本氛圍，園區各個角落也有許多造景讓大家漫步在其中，享受最愜意的度假。

Dancewoods, a leisure hotel that focuses on Japanese-themed parks, is a popular choice for those who visit Yilan looking for some R&R.

You can put on a Japanese yukata in the park and take pictures of the pseudo-Japanese atmosphere on a small bridge.

There are many scenic spots in various corners of the park for people to stroll around and enjoy their trip.

這次為了讓大家有全新的感受，特別引進超級萌寵「水豚 、羊駝 、狐獴、刺蝟」，目前已有兩隻四個月大的羊駝寶寶「可可、露露」在園區中亮相，未來也將開放牧草餵食，在飼養員的陪伴和介紹下，讓你來趟零距離的接觸。

This time, to give you a brand-new experience, they now have new cute animals, such as capybaras, alpacas, meerkats, and hedgehogs.

There are also two 4-month-old baby alpacas, Coco and Lulu, who have already made their appearance in the park.

而目前剛搬進園區內的水豚，則是還在適應新環境中，預計在四月下旬正式和大家見面，並且規劃的近距離接觸的日式湯屋造景的水池區，搭配圓滾滾身材、呆萌表情的水豚，絕對會讓你拍到記憶卡額滿。

The capybaras that have just been moved into the park are still adjusting to the new environment and are expected to meet everyone in late April.

The pond area, designed like Japanese-style hot springs, is also planned so that visitors can have close contact with the capybaras.

Their round bodies and cute expressions will make you take pictures until your memory card is full.

此外，在動畫電影《獅子王》中人氣超高的丁滿也將入住「日式狐獴屋敷」，屆時若正式開放勢必讓人衝到宜蘭朝聖。

In addition, the popular character in Lion King, Timon the meerkat, will also be staying at the “Japanese Meerkat Habitat,” which is sure to bring people to Yilan for a pilgrimage once it officially opens.

地址 | How to get there: 宜蘭縣五結鄉五濱路二段459號 |

No. 459, Sec. 2, Wubin Rd., Wujie Township, Yilan County 268016 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)

電話 | Telephone：03-960-3808

入園票 | Ticket fee：全票300元、學生票270元、優惠票(6-12歲兒童,長者,宜蘭縣民)250元。未滿六歲小朋友免費。 | Adult: NT$300, Student: NT$270, Discount (6-12 year olds, elders, Yilan residents): NT$250, children 6 and under: Free

綠舞日式園區羊駝巡禮 | Alpaca tour

四月開放時間為 | April tour times：11:40 am-12:10 pm; 2:30 pm-3:00 pm