Hurricanes score 3 quick goals, top Predators 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele scored the first of three Carolina goals in under eight minutes and the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 to snap a two-game skid Thursday night.

Andrei Svechnikov, Vincent Trocheck and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov and Trocheck each added an assist.

Erik Haula had a short-handed goal for Nashville against his former team, trimming the deficit to 3-1 in the third period.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Carolina, improving to 3-0-1 since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for more than two months.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for the Predators, who lost for only the second time in seven games.

Foegele, who hadn’t scored in the first six games of a scheduled eight-game homestand, got his goal in transition with 1:34 to play in the first period.

Svechnikov scored for the first time in eight games, taking a pass from Dougie Hamilton and converting just 14 seconds into the second.

Trocheck turned a Nashville turnover into another goal, batting in a rebound of his own shot to make it 3-0.

Aho’s power-play goal with 2:38 left capped the scoring.

WELCOME ABOARD

Carolina defenseman Jani Hakanpaa was in the lineup three days after joining the team in a trade from Anaheim.

Hakanpaa was on the ice for the game’s first goal. Later, he was assessed a second-period tripping penalty.

Nashville made a trade-deadline move by picking up veteran defenseman Erik Gudbranson from Ottawa earlier in the week. He didn’t play Thursday night.

ANOTHER CHANCE

The Predators had left wing Tanner Jeannot in the lineup for the third game in a row and fourth time this season. He scored his first NHL goal two nights earlier against Tampa Bay,

Through two periods, only Jeannot and Mattias Ekholm had more than one shot on goal for the Predators. They each had two.

By the end of the game, Jeannot had a team-high seven hits.

UP NEXT

The teams meet in a rematch Saturday night in Raleigh.

