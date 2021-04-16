「失敗博物館」來台展出！大品牌最慘烈NG產品曝光 | ‘Museum of Failure’ to showcase collection of failed products in Taipei

【看CP學英文】來自瑞典的「失敗博物館」預計今年6月26日在松山文創園區5號倉庫登場。

The “Museum of Failure” from Sweden is scheduled to debut at Warehouse 5 of the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區) on June 26 this year.

瑞典濱海城市赫爾辛堡的失敗博物館創始於2017年，曾在洛杉磯、上海及巴黎巡迴，在這裡能找到來自全世界異想天開的失敗產品。

The Museum of Failure in the Swedish coastal city of Helsingborg was founded in 2017 and has toured Los Angeles, Shanghai and Paris.

You can find a collection of failed products and services from around the world.

像是你知道高露潔曾經推出過冷凍牛肉千層麵嗎？（雖然官方從未承認），又或者你吃過彩色的番茄醬？（沒有也很正常，因為他們已經不再販售了）。

Did you know that Colgate once introduced frozen beef lasagna? (Although officially never admitted)

Or maybe you’ve had colored ketchup? (Not really, because they don’t sell it anymore).

蘋果在90年代就賣過平板電腦了？（有，不過因為觸控功能不佳而停售），電擊面具透過電流刺激瘦臉？（或許吧，但效果不太好，而且造型很像奪魂鋸），狄羅倫汽車造型真的很有未來感！（結果公司倒了，車子只在電影《回到未來》裡才受到關注）。

You may not know that Apple sold a tablet computer in the 90s. (Yes, but they stopped selling them because of the unresponsive touch screen.)

Wear an electric shock mask so that the electrical stimulation can help you lose cheek fat? (Maybe, but the effect is very little, and the shape is very much like Saw.)

The DeLorean car is really futuristic! (As a result, the company closed and the car only received attention in the movie “Back to the Future.”)

這些產品都帶著「跳脫框架」或「解決問題」的使命而被開發，它們在問世的過程中都受到挑戰，最終因為無法滿足消費者的喜好與需求而被淘汰。

These products were developed with the mission to “think outside the box” or “solve the problem.”

Also, they were challenged in the process of being introduced and eventually failed because they couldn’t meet consumer preferences and needs.

失敗博物館的初衷並非在於打擊眾人的信心，或是單純評判恥笑他人的失敗，而是希望透過詼諧幽默的角度認識失敗之後，別忘了「失敗」就是下一次創新的開端。

The Museum of Failure aims not to undermine the people’s confidence or to judge and shame others for their failures simply.

Instead, innovation and progress require an acceptance of failure. The museum aims to stimulate productive discussion about failure and inspire people to take meaningful risks.

館長山謬偉斯特Samuel West表示：「商業文章都是關於成功企業家的故事，我受夠了，每次都被強迫閱讀一樣的內容。文章裡也會提到80%─90%的創新失敗，但我們從來沒聽過這些的套論。失敗才能讓我們學習。」

Samuel West, the museum’s curator said: “All you have to do is to read business literature to get sick of the success stories of entrepreneurs.”

“It is the same narrative every time and I was fed up. Literature also tells us that about 80-90% of innovations fail, but we never hear about those. It is from failures that we learn.”

本次展覽將陳列一百多件NG發明，涵蓋六十個品牌，將科技、食品、交通和醫療等主題劃分。

The exhibition will showcase over 100 failed inventions covering 60 brands, divided into themes such as technology, food, transportation and medical.

失敗博物館 | Museum of Failure

日期: 2021年6月26日至2021年9月19日| Date: June 26, 2021 – Sept. 19, 2021

展覽地點｜松山文創園區5號倉庫（台北市信義區光復南路133 號）| How to get there? Warehouse 5 of the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (No. 133, Guangfu South Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City)

展覽時間: 10:00 – 18:00 | Opening time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.